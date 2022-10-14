AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,099,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $115.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

