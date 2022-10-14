Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,699 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

DIVO stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

