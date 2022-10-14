Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Price Target at $71.56

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

