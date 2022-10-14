Analysts Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) PT at $52.00

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get California Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 696.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 792,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,443,000 after acquiring an additional 692,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in California Resources by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 576,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

California Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.