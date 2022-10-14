AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Trading 4.3% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 9,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 269,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Specifically, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,105. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AngioDynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.43 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 33.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.