APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 548.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $41.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

