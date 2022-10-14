Apexium Financial LP Has $374,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.72.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.