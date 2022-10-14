Aries Wealth Management Takes $228,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

