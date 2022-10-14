ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.10.

ASML stock opened at $405.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $881.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

