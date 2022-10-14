Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 515,158 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 417.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,158 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of HUTCHMED worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 18.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $36.37.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

