Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 60,461 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,461 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.40% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 499,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,951,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,540 shares of company stock worth $18,734,973 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

