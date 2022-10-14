Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 119,593 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Brunswick at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $59,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of BC opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.32%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

