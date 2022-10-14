Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 316.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,397 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Scorpio Tankers worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of STNG opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.43. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.