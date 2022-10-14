Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) by 1,449.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $6,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $176,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,875,502.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $499.70 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $14.61.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.49%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Stories

