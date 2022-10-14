Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 163,105 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.68% of H&E Equipment Services worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth about $1,984,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 279,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 241,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 141.1% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 47,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,679 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.18. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $294.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&E Equipment Services

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Featured Stories

