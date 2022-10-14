Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,636 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODN. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after acquiring an additional 187,360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Model N by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Model N stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $35,606.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,787,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,839.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

