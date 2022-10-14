Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,291 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $164.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $122,883. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.