Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 230,932 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,932 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.40% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $16,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

