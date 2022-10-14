Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

