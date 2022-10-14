Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313,321 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of KBR worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KBR by 97.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,279.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.