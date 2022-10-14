Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 449.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,101 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Morphic by 65.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.49. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 67.85%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. Analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Morphic from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Morphic from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.