Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $7.34 Million Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,719 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Stock Up 1.3 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $748.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.23. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $148.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $371,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORR shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.