Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) by 618.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,031 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $8,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000.

Insider Transactions at Radius Health

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Radius Health Price Performance

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51. Radius Health, Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Radius Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

