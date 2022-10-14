Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.25 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,386 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of DocuSign worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in DocuSign by 125.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -85.56 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

