Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $98.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,149,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,614,931 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $98,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,407,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 223,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 97,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $91.03. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $424.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

