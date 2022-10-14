Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 861,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.70% of BELLUS Health worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,325,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,546 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 62.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 50.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,672,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,808 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 648,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 334.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 3.1 %

BLU stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 442,331.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

