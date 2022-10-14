Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 25.6% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 10.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.