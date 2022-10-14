Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.83% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $485,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRBU. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of CRBU stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $591.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.27. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.09). Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 636.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.