Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,315 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of UniFirst worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,490,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in UniFirst by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in UniFirst by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE UNF opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.59. UniFirst Co. has a one year low of $154.72 and a one year high of $220.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.