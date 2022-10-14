Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 65,928 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,072,000 after buying an additional 142,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 704,947 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,070,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,635,000 after buying an additional 438,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,803,000 after buying an additional 137,558 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,465,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,277,000 after buying an additional 281,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.44%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

