Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 71,193 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1,040.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Crown worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

Insider Activity at Crown

Crown Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.48 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

