Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AN stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total transaction of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total value of $120,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,068,646 shares of company stock worth $119,485,170. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

