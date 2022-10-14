Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 895.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,794 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,978,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,202,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,617.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,673,730.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,978. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $134.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $932.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.23 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 25.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

