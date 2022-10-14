Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 122,194 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122,194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.58% of LendingClub worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 34.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 38.4% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 171,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 716.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 138.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter worth $4,063,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on LendingClub to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,793 shares of company stock worth $581,562. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

