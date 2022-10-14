Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 63,210 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,210 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.71% of MRC Global worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global Stock Performance

MRC opened at $9.22 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). MRC Global had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,605 shares in the company, valued at $399,824.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on MRC Global in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.