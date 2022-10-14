Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $22,567,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 251,999 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 823.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,825,000 after purchasing an additional 208,757 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $72.61. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.23 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 32.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.