Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Qualys worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,806,000 after acquiring an additional 33,885 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Qualys Stock Performance

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $954,591.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock worth $4,769,456. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.43. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

