Atlantic Securities Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $273.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the third quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 559.6% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

