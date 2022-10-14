Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.8% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 2.6 %

ADP opened at $229.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

