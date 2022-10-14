B. Riley Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley to C$53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$56.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.98.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$24.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$32.05 and a 12 month high of C$57.50.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

