B. Riley Lowers Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $22.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MCS. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marcus has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Marcus had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $198.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

