Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.