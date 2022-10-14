Bailard Inc. Acquires New Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 547.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 43,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $131.19 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading

