Bailard Inc. Acquires New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 33.2% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,859,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after purchasing an additional 847,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Umpqua by 772.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 909,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 805,693 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Price Performance

Umpqua stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $303.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $87,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Umpqua to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

