Bailard Inc. Boosts Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Relx by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Relx Stock Up 0.4 %

RELX stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,668.83.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

