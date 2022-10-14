Bailard Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of American National Bankshares worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $372.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.