Bailard Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.57.

NYSE MTN opened at $224.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.68. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.49) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.99%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

