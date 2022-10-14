Bailard Inc. Buys New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $80,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $25.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

