Bailard Inc. Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after buying an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

