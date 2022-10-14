Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter worth $428,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 798.3% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $825 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $57.62.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 27.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

